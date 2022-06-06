Wiley FFA Colvin Scholarship
To commemorate Jimmie Colvin’s lifelong association of working with livestock and his passion for fostering ag education to the youth in our area, the family is proud to support the Wiley FFA by sponsoring two individuals with a $500 scholarship to a postsecondary school of their choice. The two scholarship recipients are:
Demi Wollert & Ellee Page
Demi will be continuing her education at West Texas A&M University in Animal Science with a concentration in Pre-Veterinary Science. Ellee will be continuing her education at Carroll College in Business with a concentration in Social Media and Mass Communications.
