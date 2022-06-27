Ronald “Ron” E. Smith – July 29, 1950 – June 21, 2022
A celebration of life memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Ronald E. Smith, affectionately known as Ron, will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Lamar Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Bishop Steve White conducting.
An inurnment and dedication of the grave will be held at 9:00 AM, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Hartman Cemetery.
Per Ron’s request cremation will take place.
Ron was born on July 29, 1950 at Lamar, Colorado to William and Doris (Moyer) Smith and passed away on June 21, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 71.
He is preceded in death by his father William Smith.
Ron is survived by his wife Jill (White) Smith of the family home in Lamar, children Denver Smith of Lamar, CO, Logan Smith of Castle Rock, CO and Summer (David) Welt and grandchildren Aubrey and Everly of Niceville, FL. Ron is also survived by his mother Doris (Moyer) Smith of Lamar, and siblings Richard Smith of Fort Collins, CO, Pamela Hallford of Lamar, CO, Kevin Smith of Tyler, TX and Kent Smith also of Tyler, TX. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
