Lamar Council Okays Street Name Change, Liquor Permits
The Lamar City Council approved Resolution 22-06-01 renaming South 11th Street to Thunder Drive to match the recent change of the Lamar High School’s mascot to Lamar Thunder during its June 13th meeting. The street runs north/south connecting Savage Avenue to Yucca Drive. The new, official mailing address for the high school will become 1900 Thunder Drive. Mayor Kirk Crespin explained the change will not impact the Plains View Apartment complex and from Yucca Drive northwards, the street name will still be South 11th.
Following two public hearings, the Lamar City Council approved a special event permit for a beer garden during the annual Sand and Sage Round-Up at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. Beer will be served on Thursday, August 11th from 5pm to midnight and from 5pm to 1am on August 12th and from 5pm to midnight on the 13th. The council also approved the transfer of Ownership/Retail Liquor License for Coronicas at 100 North Main Street in Lamar from Monica Daniels to Cory Daniels.
Karen Bryant, Prowers Medical Center CEO, appeared with Joe Spitz, newly elected PMC board member/chairman, to provide an update on hospital activities for the council and community-at-large. “Recruitment of mid-level medical providers is still a priority at the hospital, she explained, especially for family medicine. Bryant said PMC is just one of many hospitals nationwide, dealing with the employment impact of the Covid pandemic and rural hospitals find it more difficult to recruit for their special medical needs. “We are making progress on the nursing staff for our delivery unit and several nurses, a mix of new graduates and older staff are getting specialized cross training at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo and once that is completed, they’ll be a welcome addition to the staff, but we still have a wait before we can resume deliveries,” she stated. Internal renovations are still underway including an upgrade to the HVAC system as well as the pharmacy and the registration area is being modified to provide more privacy for patients. Bryant said the hospital is planning a community social event for August, but those plans are still in progress. In response to a query from councilman Riley regarding the length of their billing procedures, Bryant said the hospital continues to work to improve that area.
Margaret Saldana, the City of Lamar’s HR director, informed the council, the Non-Regulated Drug and Alcohol Program Policy has been updated. A new addition to the policy now covers drug panel screening for MDMA or Ecstasy. The policy applies to all employees including DOT employees as well as volunteer Police and Fire Department members.
A request for extra-territorial water and sewer service for Sara Jara who resides on Rodeo Drive in Lamar was approved by the council. The installation will connect her single-family property to lines that extend along West Maple Street to Rodeo Drive and Mrs. Jara will extend private lines from that point to her residence.
City Treasurer, Kristin Schwartz, provided with council with a calendar meeting outline to for the 2023 city budget which was approved. The council has to meet state mandated timelines for budget submission.
Bike to Work Day is Wednesday, June 22nd for early risers meeting for breakfast at 6am at the Lamar Community Building. Call 336-2774 for information. The Lamar Police Department is offering a fun gathering with Friday with the Force, June 24th at Willow Creek Park, starting at 5pm featuring free nachos, ice cream, a rock wall, free swimming and free outdoor movie. Administrator Rob Evens said the Lamar Chamber of commerce will hold its first monthly Farmer’s Market on Saturday, June 25th at the Chamber from 8am to 1pm. Call 336-4379 to reserve a table space. Evans said the city is exploring an alternative to the July 4th fireworks display, called off this year due to the prolonged drought, “We’re looking at doing something for the community, perhaps a drone display with lighting effects for that evening. We hope to find something for that holiday.” The next Coffee with Rob morning will be at 7am at Dunkin Donuts on June 29th.
The council, following an executive session to discuss a salary survey and an evaluation of the City Attorney, voted in favor of the automatic contract renewal for attorney, Lance Clark. Mayor Crespin briefly reviewed the recommendations for a revised salary and jobs structure provided by a consultant group hired to compare employee wages in Lamar to comparable communities in Colorado. The council was unanimous in its decision to implement the recommendations for municipal employees by July 1st of this year.
