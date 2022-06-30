KEEP COLORADO WILD PASS FAQ’S:
Q: What is the Keep Colorado Wild Pass?
A: It is an optional lower-cost annual state park pass for which the fee will be included on your Colorado vehicle registration renewal, processed at the Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) Offices. Learn more: cpw.info/keepcoloradowildpass.
Q: What will the Keep Colorado Wild Pass cost?
A: The cost is $29, which is less than half the cost of an annual vehicle pass (which Currently sells for $80).
Q: When will the Keep Colorado Wild Pass be available for Colorado residents to purchase?
A: The new pass will be available for purchase starting January 1, 2023.
Q: What will the Keep Colorado Wild Pass look like on my vehicle registration card?
A: A Wildlife logo will be printed on your vehicle registration card from the DMV Office.
Q: How long will the Keep Colorado Wild Pass be valid?
A: The pass is valid for one year or until the current vehicle registration expires. Colorado residents will have the option to purchase or decline the park pass every year during the Colorado vehicle renewal registration process through the DMV.
Q: How do I decline the park pass and the $29 charge from my registration total?
A: The pass fee is included in the vehicle registration total to make purchasing and investing in Colorado’s outdoors an easy step during the annual vehicle registration process. However, residents will have the option to decline the pass. Details about the decline process are being finalized by the DMV at this time.
Q: Where will the Keep Colorado Wild Pass grant me access?
A: The pass will provide to all Colorado state parks and other participating public lands yet to be determined. The pass does not include access to State Wildlife areas or shooting complexes, which have separate pass/day fees.
Q: Where can I find more information about the Keep Colorado Wild Pass?
A: Learn more about the pass at cpw.info/keepcoloradowildpass.
You may also call the CPW Call Center at 303-297-1192 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From Jana Coen, Prowers County Clerk & Recorder
719-336-8011
