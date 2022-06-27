Fireworks Lists for July 4th within Lamar City Limits
Russ Baldwin | Jun 27, 2022 | Comments 0
Just for an informational item. Here is the list of Permissible and Unlawful fireworks for use in the City Limits of Lamar. A good rule of thumb is if it goes up in the air or makes a boom/bang it is illegal. Please keep in mind this is a list for in the City Limits of Lamar and does not apply to any other surrounding communities or to the unincorporated areas of Prowers County.
Unlawful fireworks:
• Bottle rockets
• Firecrackers of any type
• Mortars
• Roman candles
Legal fireworks:
• Fountains
• Ground spinners
• Smoke Bombs
• Sparklers
• Small cars/tanks with pyrotechnical fireworks
“Trick noise makers” are also legal:
• Snaps (small paper wads that are thrown on the ground)
• Champagne poppers (pull string and they launch colored paper)
• Pull string poppers (small 2” paper tube with a string from each end)
