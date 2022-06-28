Charlotte Ann Cook – October 27, 1940 – June 28, 2022
Gravesides services for Charlotte Ann Cook, formerly of Eads, CO, will be held at 10am Friday July 1, 2022 at the Eads Cemetery in Eads, Co, with Pastor John Dell of the First Christian Church of Rocky Ford, CO officiating. Interment will follow at the Eads Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Peacock Funeral Home in Lamar, CO.
Charlotte was born on October 27, 1940 at Ordway, Colorado to Charles A. and Mary A. Wright, and departed this life at the age of 81, at her daughter’s home in Lamar, CO on June 28, 2022 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Cook, her parents, infant daughter Elizabeth Ann Cook, three brothers, Chuck, Jim, and Richard Wright, and one sister Jane McCracken.
Charlotte is survived by children Sonya (Chuck) Simmons of Rocky Ford, CO, Mary Lou (Russ McNamara) Cook- Peck of Strasberg, CO, and Vicki (Dave) Lewis of Lamar CO. Ten grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Siblings Marvin (Ruby) Wright of Limon, CO, Bob (Mary) Wright of Arvada, CO, and Norma Richards of Lamar, CO. Also survived by Brother-in-law Jerry McCracken of Springfield, CO, sister-in-law Hazel Wright of Lamar, CO, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
