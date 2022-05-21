Gov. Polis Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments
Ground Water Commission
The Commission determines the boundaries of designated ground water basins by geographic description and considers well permit applications for persons desiring to appropriate designated ground water for beneficial use. The Commission is responsible for the development of policies and procedures for maximum economic development, as well as the protection of the vested rights of the designated ground water basins of the state.
for terms expiring May 1, 2026:
Tim Hume of Walsh, Colorado, to serve as a resident agriculturist from the Southern High Plains, appointed;
Judicial Nominating Commissions
There is a judicial district nominating commission for each of Colorado’s 22 judicial districts that selects nominees for district and county judicial vacancies. Each district nominating commission is chaired by a justice of the Supreme Court, who is a non-voting member of the commission.
Fifteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission for a term expiring December 31, 2027:
Kim Verhoeff of Lamar, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as a Democrat, from Prowers County, appointed.
Lanie Meyers-Mireless of Lamar, Colorado to serve as a non-attorney and as a Democrat, from Prowers County, appointed.
