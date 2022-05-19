CCIA Says Savages Must Change, School Board Votes for New Suggestion
Russ Baldwin | May 19, 2022 | Comments 0
The Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs (CCIA) met for their fourth quarterly meeting today, May 19, 2022. CCIA voted to amend the list of schools which were non-compliant with SB21-116. Lamar High School was not removed from the list following our submission of evidence of change and other relevant artifacts which were provided to the CCIA on April 29, 2022.
To ensure the District immediately comes into compliance with the law, the RE-2 Board of Education adopted a resolution changing our high school mascot and name to the Lamar Thunder.
The Lamar School District will be working with the CCIA in the days ahead to resolve the issue in order to avoid the monthly financial penalty of $25,000 set to begin June 1, 2022.—
Dr. Chad Krug
