Quilt of Valor Foundation Awards
Russ Baldwin | Apr 22, 2022 | Comments 0
JD Rice:
Members of the Quilt of Valor Foundation awarded JD Rice of Holly, CO a quilt to thank him, honor him and comfort him for his service to the United States of America.
Mr. JD Rice came to Prowers County over 90 years ago with his parents from Beaver County, Oklahoma. They settled on property south of Holly and today that land is still owned by JD and his family. When it came time to answer the call of duty and service to freedom, JD enlisted in the United States Army. He served from April 9, 1951 until April, 7 1953 when he was honorably discharged. JD served our country as a driver and ended up in Korea. He married Naomi Drew of Coolidge and they are the parents of Bob, Mike, Bill, Sharon Wagner, and Debbie Miller. After his service to our country, JD and Naomi returned to Holly and raised their family. He laid Naomi to rest in 2010 and at 91 resides in their home in Holly.
It is the honor of Quilt of Valor Foundation to honor Mr. Rice and thank him for his service. During the Korean War, 40,000 American Military gave their lives and over 100,000 injured.
Gerald A Seybert:
Members of Quilt of Valor Foundation awarded Mr. Gerald Seybert of Holly, Co, a Quilt of Valor to honor him, thank him, and comfort him for his service to the United States of America.
Gerald A Seybert enlisted in the United States Navy on January 13, 1952 and was honorably discharged on October 2, 1972. During his time of service to the United States he served in Korea, Guam, Japan, the United States, the South Pacific and Vietnam. He served as a supply room clerk, admiral driver, was involved in atomic bomb tests, and worked on engines as well as jets. He married Millie Leonard who passed away in 2010 and they are the parents of Michael, Ronald, Judy and Lori. During the 20 years he served, he lost a baby, Michael, missed his little ones growing up and their activities, and depended heavily on Millie to be both Mom and Dad. Upon his discharge they moved to Holly, CO and Gerald was able to participate in the joy of the daily presence and activities of his family. Mr. Seybert is 88 years old and resides in the family home. Sir, we thank you for your service to and for the protection of our country.
During the Vietnam War, the United States lost over 58,000 military and untold civilians and military were injured.
Filed Under: County • Events • Featured • History • Media Release
About the Author: