Living History Encampment at LCC April 29-30
Lamar Community College (LCC) invites community members to the free, 2022 Frontier History Encampment which will begin Friday, April 29, 12 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the LCC campus at 2401 S. Main Street in Lamar.
Frontier History Encampment provides a complete living history experience and features presentations and performances representing 19th century Native Americans, buffalo soldiers, homesteaders, early fur trappers, blacksmiths and more. The immersive nature of the event, hands-on activities and completely free admission make it a memorable experience ideal for school groups, homeschoolers and the general public.
“Living history is pure because it lets the past speak for itself; it is free from the weight that often comes when we try to interpret and analyze history from our current place and time,” said Kelly Emick, LCC history professor and event organizer. “Visitors will gain a deeper respect for all the people of this era, and maybe even find a new passion for history, because it’s contagious, once you’ve experienced it.”
LCC presents the biannual Frontier History Encampment to celebrate and honor the many different groups and cultures who called the Great Plains home in the 19th century. The event draws hundreds of attendees from Colorado and neighboring states.
Frontier History Encampment is made possible by a grant from Colorado Humanities and local sponsor, Judy Turpin and New York Life Insurance. For more information, visit lamarcc.edu/encampment or contact Kelly Emick at (719) 336-1532 or Kelly.emick@lamarcc.edu.
