Leroy C. Brase – July 26, 1944 – April 23, 2022
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident Leroy C. Brase will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Leroy will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Leroy C. Brase, son of Vivian (Murray) and Melvin Brase was born on July 26, 1944 in Lamar, Colorado.
On August 15, 1964, Leroy was united in marriage to Judy Weimer Brase and to the union two sons, Jeff and Scott, were born.
Shortly after their marriage, Leroy and Judy moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, where Leroy completed his education at the Colorado State University. It was at this time that they moved to Crook, Colorado, where Leroy taught for a few years.
In 1972, the Brase family returned to southeastern Colorado and to the May Valley community to make their home to work on the family farm while working for First National Bank. He later went to work for Lamar Community College as the farm ranch management coordinator and instructor. Upon retirement from LCC he took a position as farm manager for Tri-State Generation and Transmission until his retirement from that position in 2019.
Leroy departed this life on April 23, 2022 at the Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 77 with family by his side.
Leroy is preceded in death by his wife Judy Brase and his parents Melvin and Vivian Brase.
He leaves to mourn his passing two sons, Jeff (Sheila) Brase of Cheyenne Wells, CO and Scott (Chelley) Brase of Lamar, CO; four grandchildren Amber (Mike) Weber of La Junta, CO, Callie (Hayden) Nordyke of Holly, CO, Anthony (Erica) Kern of Cheyenne Wells, CO and Kelli (Sonny) Chavez of Volcano, Hawaii; seven great-grandchildren and his brother Lawrence (Tressa) Brase of Wiley, Colorado as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
