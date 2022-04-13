Golden Plains Insurance Expands S.E. Colorado Operation
Russ Baldwin | Apr 13, 2022 | Comments 0
Lamar-based Golden Plains Insurance Agency, Inc. has announced another expansion with the acquisition of Baxter Agency in Eads. The purchase was completed April 5, 2022.
Marilyn Baxter established Baxter Agency in 1989 to successfully serve clients across southeast Colorado from her office at 101 East 15th Street in Eads. Golden Plains is also acquiring that building, and has hired Haley Reedy to continue providing exceptional service in Kiowa County.
Marilyn’s career started in 1983 with the Robert C. Miller Agency, her father’s business, before purchasing it to start Baxter Agency. Bob Miller had established his agency 1952 after taking over from his uncle, Bill Holland.
Current Baxter Agency clients will continue to be served from the office in Eads. Golden Plains Insurance also has offices in Lamar, Springfield, and Walsh. Company president Nick Palmer and his team look forward to continuing to serve the needs of Marilyn’s clients.
Golden Plains Insurance serves clients across southern Colorado and surrounding states.
“Both our companies are very customer-focused,” stated Palmer. “I’m very pleased to welcome Marilyn’s clients to our family, and look forward to providing an exceptional level of service to all of our customers.”
Palmer stressed that the acquisition will not change current Baxter Agency customers’ policies or service and will improve their access to a wide array of insurances options with Golden Plains.
“As an independent insurance agency, Golden Plains enjoys the freedom to write policies for many companies, and search for the best offer to meet the needs of customers, not the profit needs of shareholders,” said Palmer.
Golden Plains Insurance is licensed in Colorado, Kansas, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, and offers a variety of insurance policies, including: Farm/Ranch-Auto-Homeowners-Commercial-Bonds-Boat-Event-Specialty Types-Multi Peril Crop and Crop Hail.
Customers of the former Baxter Agency will not need to take any steps to continue their existing insurance coverage. All records and information have been automatically transferred to Golden Plains Insurance Agency, Inc., and policies remain in effect without interruption.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Media Release
