Fred Dorenkamp – January 20, 1932 – April 17, 2022
A Mass of Christian Burial for Fred Dorenkamp will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary/Scripture Service at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado with Father Joseph Lawrence as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery.
Visitation for Fred will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado.
Frederick Joseph Dorenkamp was born on January 20, 1932, south of Holly, Colorado to Joseph and Amelia (Boerner) Dorenkamp. He passed away on April 17, 2022, at his home in Holly, Colorado at the age of 90.
Fred was united in marriage to Norma Tefertiller, on August 6, 1950. To this union they were blessed with eight children. Fred and Norma operated Dorenkamp Rodeo Company from 1980 until 1993. On December 4, 2013, they were awarded the Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Lifetime Achievement Award. Fred and Norma devoted much of their time to serving their community. Fred was a faithful member of St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church.
Fred is survived by his wife, Norma Dorenkamp; children, Jeff (Jackie) Dorenkamp, Sheryl (David) Vagher, John (Janell) Dorenkamp, Gerald “Jerry” (Nancy Jane) Dorenkamp, Benjamin Dorenkamp, Casey (Jo) Dorenkamp, Scott (Nicole) Dorenkamp, and daughter-in-law, Debra Dorenkamp; sister, Agnes Harper; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joseph Dorenkamp; grandson, Wyatt Dorenkamp; brothers, Bernard Dorenkamp, Donald Dorenkamp, Norman Dorenkamp; and sisters, Josephine Parker and Cecilia Sherwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund or Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences and view the livestreamed service please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
