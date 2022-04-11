Elvira Anna Mary Gruenloh – May 3, 1932 – February 16, 2022
Longtime Lamar resident, Elvira Anna Mary Gruenloh passed away on February 16, 2022 at her home with her family by her side at the age of 89. Elvira was born in Bridgeton, Missouri on May 3, 1932 to Frank and Johanna Gittemeier. Elvira was married to Jim Gruenloh on February 27, 1960 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Florissant, Missouri.
She is survived by their six children: Marvin (Alisha) Gruenloh of Lamar, Gail (Marvin) Koeller of Sheridan Lake, Gwen (Bob) Krum of Lamar, Terri (Dell) Hendricks of Tioga, Texas, Bev (Brian) Wurst of Lamar and Shirley (Russ) Anderson of Lamar. Jim and Elvira have 16 grandchildren: Riley (Erica) Wurst, Vincent (Victoria) Koeller, Parker Wurst, Collette (Marcus) Widener, Lexi (Zeb) Harvey, Korbyn Montgomery, Luc (Trisha) Montgomery, Ryan (Leah) Koeller, Megan Wurst, Bart Gruenloh, Ross Gruenloh, Cade Wurst, Jimmy Hendricks, Tanner Anderson, Kameron (Sarah) Nolder and Hunter (Ashley) Krum. Eight great grandchildren: Cheyenne Wurst, Arabella Koeller, Jaime Wurst, Sarah Koeller, Jaxon Montgomery, Charleigh McCorkle-Montgomery, Layla Montgomery and Madeleine Koeller. Her sister Edith (Chester) Tesson of Florissant, Missouri, sister-in-law Mary Ann Pittman of Boulder, Colorado and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Elvira is preceded in death by her husband Jim Gruenloh, parents Frank and Johanna Gittemeier, grandson Jared Gruenloh, two brothers Elmer (Vera) Gittemeier and Jim (Jeanette) Gittemeier, and parent-in-laws Art and LaVerne Gruenloh, and brother-in-law Bob Gruenloh.
A rosary service was held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lamar at 1:30pm, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. The Mass of Christian Burial followed at 2:00pm with Co-Celebrants Rev. Steven Murray and Rev. Joseph Lawrence. Elvira’s five daughters covered her casket with the pall and her son laid the crucifix on the pall. Stephanie Gonzales sang “On This Day, O Beautiful Mother” which was very special to Elvira since it was sang at her and Jim’s wedding many years ago. Stephanie also sang “Be Not Afraid”, “Gift of Finest Wheat”, “Farewell Song” and “How Great Thou Art”. Mary Dyess and Janine Reed read the readings Wisdom 3:1-9 and 2 Corinthians 5:1, 6-10. The Gospel, Luke 23:44-46, 50, 52-53 and 24:1-6a was read by Deacon Allan Medina. Elvira’s three granddaughters Collette Widener, Lexi Harvey and Megan Wurst presented the gifts.
Casket bearers were Elvira’s 13 grandsons, Riley Wurst, Vincent Koeller, Parker Wurst, Korbyn Montgomery, Luc Montgomery, Ryan Koeller, Bart Gruenloh, Ross Gruenloh, Cade Wurst, Jimmy Hendricks, Tanner Anderson, Kameron Nolder and Hunter Krum. Honorary casket bearers were Collette Widener, Lexi Harvey and Megan Wurst.
Elvira is sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Peacock Family. Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice or St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
