Electric Car Charging Booths Begin Construction
Russ Baldwin | Apr 25, 2022 | Comments 0
Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, briefed the Lamar Chamber of Commerce board that ground-breaking preparations for eight Tesla super charging stations will begin as of April 25th with completion expected to be done prior to Lamar Days activities at the chamber parking lot before May 20th. “We’ve received an assurance from the company that the stations will be up and running by the early portion of May,” he stated, adding that their location won’t impact chamber events in the parking lot such as Lamar Days or Oktoberfest beer gardens.
Crespin said the eight stations out of a total of 14, will be built due south of the train engine and on the north side of East Beech Street. “We aren’t taking any parking spots from that place, actually, we’ll be adding some,” he and City Administrator, Rob Evans, explained this past Thursday, April 21st. Six more spots, from a different charging company, will be added to the site later in the year.
SECED’s Charge Point station, a considerably slower charging model, has been in operation for several years and is located adjacent to the sidewalk area in front of the Chamber offices and just west of the Enchanted Forest stage. Crespin said that unit will be upgraded as well. It usually takes from 3-4 hours to charge a vehicle while the new Tesla models will take from 20-30 minutes. The new SECED model will accommodate pick-up trucks.
The Charge Point group has asked that the chamber notify them of events for their units, which will be located in an area impacted by social events. That way, Crespin said, they can place notices on their internet and social media sites, alerting customers of the duration of one-time, seasonal events.
Lamar is going to be right in the middle of travel routes for chargers, he said, noting there is nothing between Limon and Amarillo, TX or from Pueblo to Dodge City, KS. The city council took the initiative in discussions for this location as the Tesla group wanted to option the parking lot in the rear of McDonalds. “We argued the best option for all concerned would be to bring them downtown, within walking distance of our stores and restaurants. There, they could learn more about what Lamar had to offer during their stay in town.” And the drivers will also be only steps away from the Lamar Chamber of Commerce as well as the state Welcome Center which serves all of southeast Colorado.
Crespin added that the council has plans for adding a panel at each station that provides a QR code for scanning on the soon-to-be implemented, city by App that provides a complete breakdown of all the amenities provided by the City of Lamar. Administrator Evans said there are also plans for wayfinding signs in and around Lamar which will be distinctive, identifiable and offer a consistent theme for the city.
