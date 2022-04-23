CSP Responds to Two-Vehicle Crash on 287 Near Springfield
Russ Baldwin | Apr 23, 2022 | Comments 0
The Colorado State Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on April 22, 2022 at approximately 3:35 PM. The crash occurred approximately 5 mile north of the town of Springfield on Colorado 287 in Baca County.
A white 2021 Kenworth Semi-tractor and trailer driven by Mathieu Dufour (30-year-old male from Waterford, MI) was northbound on Colorado Highway 287. The Kenworth was stopped in the northbound lane due to previous crashes, which had blocked the roadway. A gray 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Margarita Gonzalez (59-year-old female from Veguita, NM) was north bound on Colorado Highway 287. The Ford rear ended the Kenworth’s trailer and then rotated counter clockwise coming to rest against the Kenworth’s trailer in the roadway. Gonzalez sustained serious injuries and was transported from the scene.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. Alcohol and drug are not being considered as factors in the crash.
At the time of the crash, there were poor driving conditions, due to strong winds and blowing dirt. The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind drivers to always be aware that conditions can change quickly on the roadways. If you encounter a situation with poor visibility, quickly find a safe location to pull off the roadway, and allows look ahead of your location for any potential driving hazards.
Filed Under: Environment • Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release
