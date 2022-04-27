Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending April 24, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Apr 27, 2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Windy conditions and minimal moisture continued across most of the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 87 percent of the State is under drought conditions, up 4 percentage points from last week. Thirty-three percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, up 1 percentage point from the previous week. Extreme drought conditions are affecting 4 percent of the State, unchanged from the previous week.
In northeastern and east central counties, strong winds continued to worsen winter wheat and rangeland conditions, as well as delayed planting of other crops. A reporter noted that no moisture is visible in the top few inches of many fields.
Southwestern counties received rain Friday and Saturday, along with high winds. A reporter noted freezing evening temperatures continue and the damage to the fruit crop is unknown. High winds and low humidity continue to dry out soil despite moisture events last week.
In the San Luis Valley, potato planting begun, but windy conditions hindered progress. A reporter noted livestock are in good condition as pastures are starting to green up.
The southeastern counties remained primarily dry, and windy conditions persisted, further depleting crop and range conditions.
Overall, calving and lambing continued with few issues, with 88 percent of cows calved and ewes lambed, both behind the previous year, but equal to the 5-year average.
As of April 24, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 82 percent measured as percent of median snowfall, down 9 percentage points from the previous week. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 64 and 59 percent, respectively.
Stored feed supplies were rated 6 percent very short, 30 percent short, 63 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 81 percent average and 19 percent light. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 83 percent average, and 16 percent light.
