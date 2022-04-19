Betty Lingle – February 28, 1932 – April 18, 2022
Funeral Services for Betty Lingle will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Mark Cloer officiating. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
Visitation for Betty will be held at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Betty Ann (Johnson) Lingle was the only child born to Ben and Lucy (Murray) Johnson on February 28, 1932, in Las Animas, Colorado. She passed in into eternal rest on April 18, 2022, at the age of 90 in Colorado Springs where she moved in 2018 to be closer to her son, Ken.
Betty grew up on a farm which remained a part of her throughout her life. She always considered herself a “farm girl” at heart. Betty attended Horse Creek rural school early on and talked fondly of her memories there. Eventually, she started attending school in Las Animas and graduated from Las Animas High School in 1950. Betty was very active in high school and was chosen as Santa Fe Trail Day Queen during her senior year. Following high school, Betty attended Barnes Business College in Colorado Springs and then worked as a secretary for construction companies in Colorado Springs and Phoenix, Arizona. In 1952, she married Ronald Lingle, her high school sweetheart. They returned to Las Animas after Ron was discharged from the service. While in Las Animas they spent many happy years being a part of that community and raising their two children.
Betty was an active volunteer at the Bent County Nursing Center. In addition, she derived much pleasure from planning with others, and attending many Las Animas High School class reunions. She was also an avid walker until the last few months of her life.
Betty is survived by her son, Ken Lingle and daughter-in law, Cecelia; four grandchildren, Guy Hiner (Teresa), Erinn Hiner (A.J.), Ben Lingle, and Libby Lingle (Kevin).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Lucy Johnson; her beloved husband, Ron in 1997; and her beloved daughter, Kathy in 1993.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Las Animas in Care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit Horberfuneralchapel.com.
