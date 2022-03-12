The Lamar Honkers Welcome The Caliber Club
Russ Baldwin | Mar 12, 2022 | Comments 0
This past Friday, March 11th, the Lamar Honkers paid a welcome visit to Casey Baanhofman, the owner of his news business, The Caliber Club, located at 207 East Maple Street in Lamar.
The first stop for shooting and hunting enthusiasts, The Caliber Club buys, sells and trades guns and offers non-lethal protection, optics and knives. Ammunition is also available at the store which is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm and Saturdays from noon to 4pm.
Call at 719-691-2181 or email at thecaliberclub223@gmail.com.
Pictured: Honkers Ginger Coberley, Victor Coberley and Cheryl Preisser and Chamber directors, Melonee Marcum and Lisa Schwarte. Middle: Casey and Megan Baanhofman. Photo by Val Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: