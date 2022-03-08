Randall “Randy” Cochran – April 13, 1955 – March 8, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Mar 08, 2022 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident Randall Cochran, affectionately known to his family and friends as Randy, will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ray Matteson officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Randy will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Randy was born on April 13, 1955 at Lamar, Colorado to Daniel Joseph Cochran and Ada Jean Eichler and passed away on March 8, 2022 at the Pikes Peak Hospice in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 66.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and siblings Terri (Darrell) Mason and Gary Cochran.
Randy is survived by his children Melissa (Jason) Santistevan of Canon City, CO, Brandon (Laura) Cochran of Windsor and Brittani (Alec) Wilcox of Lamar, CO; grandchildren Bristol, Gigi, Oliver, Trinity, Iley and Treydon and his sister Danna (Don) Lee of Panama City, FL as well as other family and friends.
Services will be under the direction of the Peacock Family.
