Prowers Zonta Announces Award
Russ Baldwin | Mar 02, 2022 | Comments 0
The Zonta Club of Prowers County is proud to announce that Danielle B. Wallace is Zonta District 12’s winner for the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship. She is 1 of only 32 women worldwide to receive this award.
Danielle is a third year student at Colorado State University-Pueblo studying Business Administration/Accounting in the Hasan School of Business. Her plans for her scholarship will be towards earning her Master’s Degree at CSU-Pueblo – an MBA with an emphasis in Accounting. She will be graduating with her Bachelor’s Degree in May 2022.
Danielle has received various scholarships during her studies and has volunteered in many areas such as The National Society of Leadership and Success, Alta Vista Book Club helping write a book with the AV students, the College Fair where she ran a booth for Lamar Community College (LCC) as well as assisting in campus tours at LCC. Danielle has been a farm hand and done various office work, including being an office assistant for a local accountant, and even worked in maintenance at a local high school.
Her plans are to return to her community where her knowledge will benefit all. We wish her the very best! And are proud she is this year’s winner!
