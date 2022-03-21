Letter to the Editor: Recommended Closure of Lamar VA Clinic
Russ Baldwin | Mar 21, 2022 | Comments 0
Veteran’s Assemble! Help Keep Lamar and Other Rural VA Clinics Open
An independent evaluation was completed on all VA clinics in the Nation. Rural Clinics with a low number of veterans enrolled in healthcare were recommended for closure. This includes Lamar. We need all veterans in Southeast Colorado to enroll in VA healthcare at the Lamar Clinic. Even if they choose to keep their current healthcare provider, enrolling with the VA clinic will help our veterans that use Lamar as their primary healthcare. You do NOT have to be a wartime veteran, anyone with a DD214 is eligible to enroll. It’s as simple as filling out a form and dropping it off at the clinic. Forms are available at the Lamar VA clinic at 1401 south main #2 or at the Prowers County Veteran Office in the Annex building.
Every veteran or anyone that knows a veteran is urged to write a letter to our representatives asking them to vote NO on the recommended closure of our VA clinics.
ATTENTION: ALL VETERANS and Area Residents, Contact These Political Representatives Urging them to Keep our VA Clinics Open in Lamar, Burlington, La Junta and Salida.
Governor Jared Polis
200 E. Colfax Ave., Room 136
Denver, Colorado 80203
Senator Michael Bennet
129 W B St.
Pueblo, CO 81003
Congressman Ken Buck
5626 19th Street, Suite A
Greeley, Colorado 80634
Senator John Hickenlooper
Byron Rogers Federal Building
1961Stout Street, Suite 12-300
Denver, Colorado 80294
Federal Register: Notice of the Department of Veterans Affairs: Recommendations for Modernization or Realignment of Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Facilities
Please help us get the word out. For questions, please call our Prowers County Veteran Service Officer, Gary Harbert at (719) 336-2606.
Thank you:
Gary Harbert
Prowers County VSO Officer
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
About the Author: