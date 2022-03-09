LCC Nursing Department Secures Sizeable Grant to Support Simulation Center
Russ Baldwin | Mar 09, 2022 | Comments 0
(Lamar, Colo.) – Lamar Community College (LCC) Nursing Program was named the recipient of a Colorado Talent Pipeline Report grant. The funding will support improvements to LCC’s simulation center, which provides a safe, hands-on learning environment for nursing students. Through the grant, the center will undergo updates and renovations to enhance student learning and promote optimal educational outcomes in the nursing program.
According to Morgan Clark, director of nursing and Allied Health Programs, the Colorado Talent Pipeline Report grant will allow the nursing department to transform a one-bay simulation room with a mannequin into a state-of-the-art simulation center designed to look like fully functioning hospital rooms.
“Technology updates to the nursing department are integral to the quality of education LCC provides,” said Clark. “Being able to give our students high acuity, low volume patient experiences on-demand fosters critical thinking and clinical judgment that are essential to their success in the program, on the NCLEX, and at the bedside as nurses.”
In addition to funding structural renovations to the simulation center, the nursing department will use the grant to purchase two new high fidelity adult mannequins, one high fidelity pediatric mannequin and an automatic medication dispensing system.
Once complete, the renovated simulation center and technology will be available to students in LCC’s nursing, nurse aide and emergency medical services training programs. Local advisory board partners will also have access to the center for continuing education of staff.
“Simulation is the future of nursing programs and truly gives LCC’s nursing students extra practice for clinical scenarios in a safe place,” said Clark. “The support of our organization obtaining these necessary high-tech upgrades helps the nursing and Allied Health Programs supply the region with quality health care professionals.”
