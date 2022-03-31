LCC Hosting Ribbon Cutting Events

Dr. Linda Lujan, Lamar Community College President, issued an invitation to the college on Thursday, April 14th for to celebrate the many new and renovated spaces on the campus.

Grand Opening/ Ribbon Cutting:

11:00   MAP Center Ribbon Cutting – Betz Technology Building; Architect: HGF Architects, Inc., Pueblo CO – Construction Company: Skyler Design Build, Houston TX

11:30   Student Union Ribbon Cutting – Betz Technology Building; Architect: Hall Architects, Colorado Springs – Construction Company: Daniels Construction, Lamar CO

12:00   Elevator Project Ribbon Cutting – Bowman East & Bowman West; Architect: Hall Architects, Colorado Springs – Construction Company: Skyler Design Build, Houston TX

12:30   CTE (Career & Technical Education) Building Ribbon Cutting; Architect: Hall Architects, Colorado Springs – Construction Company: TCC Corporation, Windsor CO

1:00     Outdoor Lunch (in case of inclement weather, food will be inside CTE Building)

