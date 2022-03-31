LCC Hosting Ribbon Cutting Events
Russ Baldwin | Mar 31, 2022 | Comments 0
Dr. Linda Lujan, Lamar Community College President, issued an invitation to the college on Thursday, April 14th for to celebrate the many new and renovated spaces on the campus.
Grand Opening/ Ribbon Cutting:
11:00 MAP Center Ribbon Cutting – Betz Technology Building; Architect: HGF Architects, Inc., Pueblo CO – Construction Company: Skyler Design Build, Houston TX
11:30 Student Union Ribbon Cutting – Betz Technology Building; Architect: Hall Architects, Colorado Springs – Construction Company: Daniels Construction, Lamar CO
12:00 Elevator Project Ribbon Cutting – Bowman East & Bowman West; Architect: Hall Architects, Colorado Springs – Construction Company: Skyler Design Build, Houston TX
12:30 CTE (Career & Technical Education) Building Ribbon Cutting; Architect: Hall Architects, Colorado Springs – Construction Company: TCC Corporation, Windsor CO
1:00 Outdoor Lunch (in case of inclement weather, food will be inside CTE Building)
