LCC Hosting FFA Career Development Day
Russ Baldwin | Mar 25, 2022 | Comments 0
(Lamar, Colo.) – Lamar Community College (LCC) will welcome more than 700 students from high schools throughout Colorado to campus for FFA Regional Career Development Events (CDEs). The event will be held Wednesday, April 6th, beginning at 9am. LCC hosts the regional contest each year, which is one of the largest FFA events in the state. The contest is open to all Colorado high schools with FFA chapters. Out-of-state FFA teams are also welcome to attend.
The event will feature CDEs in several categories, including ag sales, crop identification, dairy cattle, employment skills, farm business management, floral, food sciences, livestock evaluation, and more. The top individual of each event will receive a $500 LCC scholarship and plaque, and the top team of each event will receive a first-place plaque.
High school students attending the regional contest are all members of their local FFA chapters. While some students may be interested in studying an agricultural-related program when they attend college, other students will have various college and career goals. During the event, LCC will host an educational booth and activities to engage and inform potential new students, helping them learn more about the programs and experiences available at LCC.
For more information about the FFA Regional CDE at LCC, contact Curtis Tempel at 719-336-1626 or curtis.tempel@lamarcc.edu. High schools can register their FFA students for the event at www.judgingcard.com.
