Lamar Police Department Re: Vehicle Break-ins
Russ Baldwin | Mar 21, 2022 | Comments 0
During the past week, there have been several reported vehicle break-ins as well some vehicles being stolen. All of the vehicle break-ins have had the doors unlocked and items taken out of the vehicles or items gone through in the vehicles. The vehicles which were stolen had the keys accessible to the suspects. All of the vehicle break-ins have happened late at night or early in the morning, generally between 11:00 PM and 3:00 AM.
As a reminder, please lock your vehicle doors when you are not in the vehicle. Please place valuable items out of sight, even if your doors are locked, or take valuable items in with you when you leave your vehicle. Loose change or a couple of dollars in the cup holder can be enticing for somebody to open the door and take.
If you see something out of the ordinary in your neighborhood, please contact our dispatch center at 719-336-3977 to report it. It is much better for something suspicious to turn out to be nothing rather then not reporting it and having your vehicle broken into.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Police Report • Public Safety
About the Author: