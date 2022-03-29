Lamar Honkers Greet Three Services Under One Roof & Da Vinci Physical Therapy
Russ Baldwin | Mar 29, 2022 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce wrapped up their week last Friday, with visits to local health care establishments, all within walking distance of each other.
All About Skin is owned and operated by Jo Goff, licensed aesthetician, certified medical aesthetician, and certified permanent cosmetic technician. “If your skin is not becoming to you, then you should be coming to me!” Treatments are by appointment only at 719-336-7575.
Brooke Palmer is the owner and operator of Da Vinci Teeth Whitening, located at the same address with All About Skin, and Healing Hands Massage. Put a White Smile on Your Teeth Today, appointments only, call Brooke Palmer at 719-778-0087.
Sherry Walls of Healing Hands Medical Massage Therapy is a licensed medical therapist, licensed massage therapist, licensed medical massage therapist, licensed cupping therapist and licensed stone therapist. Treatments by appointment only at 719-688-5099. All three are waiting to provide you with their services at 110 South 5th in Lamar.
Just across the street, the Honkers paid a visit to Joe McCaleb at Da Vinci Physical Therapy at 201 South 5th Street. McCaleb’s credentials include MPT, BSAT, KTTI, Cert DN, Dip MT and COMT. Dry needling acupuncture and physical therapy procedures are offered. More information is available at davinciptcomt@gmail.com or facebook: @davinciphysicaltherapyoflamar. Call 719-940-1220.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Featured • Health
About the Author: