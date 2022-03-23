Jerry Joe Smith – April 23, 1941 – March 20, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Mar 23, 2022 | Comments 0
A celebration of life gathering for longtime resident Jerry Joe Smith will be held at 1:00pm – 3:00pm on Thursday March 24, 2022, at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Jerry was born on April 23, 1941, at Lamar Hospital to Joseph Harold Smith and Eunice Annetta Copeland and passed away March 20, 2022, at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 80 with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Harold Wesley Smith, John Louis Smith, daughter-in-law Penny Smith and niece Jaclyn (Smith) Chaney.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years Doris Jean Smith (Orr), his children Terry Lynn (Rosanne) Smith of Hattiesburg, MS, Donna Jean Smith of Lamar, CO and Doug Eugene Smith of WaKeeney, KS; grandchildren: Brandon Smith (April), Trevor Smith, Amanda Thompson (Cody), Justin Smith, Steven Giron, Sarah Giron, and Molly Giron; great grandchildren: Ava Smith and Logan Smith and sisters Edna Schwartz of Lamar, CO and Jo (Sam) Martinez of Clifton, CO as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Services will be under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
