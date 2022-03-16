Former Ag Dept. Chair Greg Cash Will Serve as Interim Dean of Instruction at Lamar Community College
Russ Baldwin | Mar 16, 2022 | Comments 0
(Lamar, Colo.) – Lamar Community College (LCC) has named Greg Cash as the interim dean of instruction. Cash replaces Dr. Annessa Stagner Stulp who began a new position with the Colorado Community College System March 1.
Cash retired from education in July 2020 after serving as LCC’s agriculture, equine and rodeo department chair for five years. Stagner Stulp personally contacted Cash and asked him to consider the interim dean role. After reflecting on his positive experience working for LCC, he decided to come out of retirement to serve the college.
“I thoroughly enjoy everyone I work with on this campus, and the quality of faculty, staff and leadership at LCC is second to none,” said Cash. “LCC might be small, but the quality of education that is provided is exemplary…it feels great to be back.”
Cash assumed his role as interim dean of instruction on February 15 and spent time with Stagner Stulp and others, ensuring a smooth transition before Stagner Stulp had her last day at LCC on February 25.
“In her time at LCC, Dr. Stagner Stulp has provided outstanding leadership for the academic units, strengthened relationships with the college’s K-12 partners, increased options and alternatives for students, sustained LCC’s academic rigor and quality and has been a wonderful colleague to all,” said LCC President Dr. Linda Lujan. “We are fortunate to have had her talents for so many years and are appreciative of her thoughtful transition planning.”
