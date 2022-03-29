Florence Cook – November 2, 1932 – March 28, 2022
A celebration of life reception for Florence Cook will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene in Las Animas, Colorado. The Cook family invites all of Florence’s friends and family to join them for coffee, sweets, and a time of sharing.
Florence Josephine (Murray) Cook was born November 2, 1932, in Brewer County, Oklahoma to Lawrence C. Murray and Ethel Maud (Wilson) Murray, who passed when Florence was 7 years old. Upon the death of her mother, she was raised by her maternal grandmother and uncle, George Wilson. Florence later reunited as an adult with her father and father’s second wife, Gladys Newingham Swink.
Florence went to school in Perryton, Texas. She attended Oklahoma Panhandle State College where she met her husband, Clem Cook. They were married on May 26, 1952, in Mountain Park, Oklahoma. They moved to Las Animas, Colorado, in 1955 where Clem started work at the VA Medical Center.
Florence was a homemaker. She loved children and always wanted more. She babysat almost every child in the town at one time or another for many, many years. Florence and Clem became foster parents in 1965 and fostered over 118 children that passed through the home. Florence’s favorite past time (other than caring for children) was going yard sale shopping, going for coffee with numerous friends, and attending Red Hat Meetings.
Florence is survived by her children, Michal (Sheryl) Cook of Pueblo, Carrie (David) Muniz of Pueblo, Connie (Darrell) Childers of Alamosa, David Thomas Cook of Pueblo, over 118 foster sons and daughters; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Helen Harper, Vada Murray, Sam Murray, and Gery (Herman Jr.) Swink; many loving relatives, and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mitchell Cook; grandson, Jeffrey; great grandson, Kingston; brothers, Estel Murray, Raymond Murray, Lawrence “Jim” Murray, and Joe Murray; sisters, Jerry Schibbelhut, Lavern Moore, Evelyn Zinn, Loretta Murray, Anna Brown, and Vonda Swink,
Florence passed away at Pikes Peak Hospice on March 28, 2022, at the age of 89.
