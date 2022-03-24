Erin Tempel Selected as National Youth Delegate for Prestigious Conference at George Mason University
Erin Tempel, a student at Lamar High School, has been selected to represent Wiley, CO as a National Youth Delegate to the 2022 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University.
Tempel joins a select group of 100 students from across the country to participate in an intensive, week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. Tempel was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.
George Mason University along with partners, National Geographic and the National Zoo are excited to welcome the nation’s young scholars to Washington, D.C. With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Youth Summit on the Environment offers aspiring environmentalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience. The week-long program is held at George Mason University’s state-of-the-art campus. The Summit will encourage and inspire young leaders who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this dynamic industry. The Washington Youth Summit on the Environment will be held June 26 to July 1, 2022.
About George Mason University:
George Mason University is setting the gold standard for the modern, public university. Its dynamic culture and innovative academic programs prepare Mason’s hard-working students for 21st century careers. Its commitment to teaching excellence combines with cutting-edge research that enriches the academic experience and is changing the world. Mason is affordable yet offers high value. Ideally located in the National Capital region, students enjoy terrific cultural experiences and access to the most sought-after internships and employers in the country.
