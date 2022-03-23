Donald Roberts – June 24, 1950 – March 13, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Donald (Don) Roberts will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado. Per Don’s request, cremation has taken place.
Don was born on June 24, 1950 in Las Animas, Colorado to Norman and Bettie (Carpenter) Roberts and passed away on March 13, 2022 at UCHealth University of Colorado in Aurora with his family by his side at the age of 71.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Bettie Roberts; father, Norman Roberts; and his brother, Ronald Roberts.
He is survived by his children, Terri Roberts (Danette) of Fountain, Colorado, Mark Roberts of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brian Roberts (Amber) of Fort Collins, Colorado; sister, Pam Schibbelhute of Michigan; grandchildren, Samantha Villarreal (Adan) of Pueblo, Colorado, Nichole Dye of Fountain, Colorado, Ashley Hasty of Canon City, Colorado, Amanda Jones (Darren) of Canon City, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Ollie and Ben; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund either directly or in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
