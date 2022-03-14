ARPA Business Operations Report for March 2022
Russ Baldwin | Mar 14, 2022 | Comments 0
Integrated Resource Plan (IRP): The Arkansas River Power Authority is in the process of preparing an Integrated
Resource Plan (IRP), as required by the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) under its Energy Planning and
Management Program. ARPA will be accepting written and verbal comments from affected retail customers of the
six ARPA communities through March 28, 2022. At the end of the comment period, all comments received from
the public will be reviewed and, if necessary, changes will be incorporated into the IRP. The final IRP will be
approved at a public meeting of the ARPA Board of Directors on May 26, 2022. Interested parties may provide
written comments directly to ARPA by sending them electronically or via US Mail to the following address: Rick
Rigel, General Manager, Arkansas River Power Authority, P O Box 70, Lamar, CO 81052, rrigel@arpapower.org
ARPA Board College Scholarship Funding: The Arkansas River Power Authority Board of Directors established the
College Scholarship Program in 2000. The Program is administered through our member municipalities of Holly, La
Junta, Lamar, Las Animas, Springfield and Trinidad, Colorado. The scholarship is awarded to one high school senior
in each member municipality. Currently, the total scholarship award is $1,000 funded equally between ARPA and
the member municipality. Application forms, scholarship requirements, and eligibility criteria are available either
through the counseling offices of the member high schools or at the local office of the electric utility. To be eligible,
a student must reside with a family that receives electric service from one of the ARPA member municipalities.
Summary of January 2022 Financial and Operating Statements: During the month of January, revenue from
power sales were 2.4% less than budget and total cost of goods sold were right on budget. Net Revenue for the
month was $294,110. Member Energy sales were 1% less than budget in January but 2.6% better when compared
to January 2021.
Town of Holly Trustees Appoints New Representative to the ARPA Board of Directors: Blaine Ice, a Trustee for the
Town of Holly since April 2020, was appointed to the ARPA Board of Directors beginning January 1, 2022. Mr. Ice
replaces outgoing Board Member Calvin Melcher who represented the Town of Holly on the ARPA Board from
February 2019 through December 31, 2021. We wish to thank Calvin Melcher for his past service on the Board of
Directors.
ARPA Holds Special Election for Vice President: At the February meeting the Board of Directors held a special
election and elected Ron Clodfelter (Las Animas) to the office of Vice President. Other officers include P. Lorenz
Sutherland (Pres., La Junta), Gary Cranson, (Treas., La Junta), and staff member Arvenia Morris serves as Secretary.
The officers will hold office until the next annual election in May.
ARPA Board Receives Report on Financial Compliance: Aarin Ritter, Finance Manager for ARPA provided the
annual Financial Compliance Report to the ARPA Board at its February meeting. Ms. Ritter reported that the
Authority is in full compliance with its Bond Covenants including fully funding its Bond Accounts, meeting its Debt
Service Coverage Ratio, and the posting of its ongoing financial disclosures, including the quarterly financial
reports, on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board website- EMMA. ARPA’s financial disclosures can be found
at https://dataport.emma.msrb.org.
Next ARPA Meeting: The next regularly scheduled meeting of the ARPA Board of Directors is Thursday, May 26,
2022. The meeting will be held in La Junta at the Otero Junior College Student Center, 2001 San Juan. The meeting
notice and agenda will be posted on ARPA’s website (arpapower.org) under Public Notices and will also be posted
in a designated location in each of the member cities at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting. ARPA board
meetings are open to the public.
Filed Under: City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • Consumer Issues • Featured • Media Release • Utilities
About the Author: