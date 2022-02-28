William T. Rich lll – February 25, 1943 – February 27, 2022
A Celebration of Life Service for William T. Rich III, known to most as Bill, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on March 6, 2022, at the Hasty Friends Church. Per William’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at Fort Lyon National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, with Military Committal Rites provided by Fort Carson Honor Guard.
William Thomas Rich III was born on February 25, 1943, in Alexandria, Virginia to William Thomas Jr. and Marguerite (Warren) Rich. He passed away at his home in Hasty, Colorado on February 27, 2022, at the age of 79.
Bill enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his Country for 20 years, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. After retiring from the United States Army, he worked as a Service Engineer for Lockheed Martin and owned a KOA Campground. Bill then retired to Hasty, Colorado with his loving wife, JoAnn (Roberts) Rich. Bill was the chaplain and vice president of the El Shaddai Warriors Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclist Association. He was also a faithful member of Hasty Friends Church and a lifetime member of the NRA.
Bill is survived by his children, Joshua Rich of Denver, Colorado, Michael Rich of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Dustin Rich of La Junta, Colorado, Jennifer Rich Stevens of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Chrissy Rich Lucas of Greensboro, North Carolina; 34 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn (Jim) Groome of High Point, North Carolina; stepdaughters, Marissa (Dennis) Riley of McDaniels, Kentucky and Teresa (Paul) Bruseau of Lebanon, Oregon; stepsons, Harry (Abigail) Atkinson of Rocky Ford, Colorado and Rob (Julie) Atkinson of Albany, Oregon; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, JoAnn Rich; and stepdaughter, Isa Atkinson.
