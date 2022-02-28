Update from Lamar School District Mascot Committee
Lamar School District Press Release
February 28, 2022
In response to SB21-116 Concerning the Prohibition of American Indian Mascots in Colorado Schools, the Lamar RE-2 Board of Education conducted a community meeting in July. At that meeting a timeline for the adoption of a new logo for Lamar High School was shared. The logo committee began their work together on January 28th and have had a number of subcommittee meetings since. Most recently, the committee met on Thursday, February 24th for the purpose of viewing artwork which is representative of the work of the committees. During that meeting the committee asked for a number of modifications to be made to the artwork which takes time.
Each step of this process, every bit of this effort is being treated with great care and respect. This is important work as our logo provides a common label for all students, alumni, and faculty―it creates a sense of belonging. It is recognized that the community is anticipating the outcome of this endeavor. However, we want to make sure that the details which have been expressed by committee members are given necessary time to be reflected in the final products.
To this end, the logo adoption process will be aligned with the Board of Education’s regular March meeting on Monday, March 21st.
The work of the committee will be provided to the Lamar RE-2 Board of Education for consideration and approval. The Board will then arrange for presentation to the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs (CCIA) for final approval on or before May 31, 2022.
