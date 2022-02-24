Press Release Re: Prowers County Candidacy Announcement
My name is Thomas Dunagan and I am officially announcing my candidacy for Prowers County Coroner.
I have been involved in the community over a decade and most people know me as Tommy. Currently, I am working for a local funeral home and have an established working relationship with the Law enforcement as I worked in the department for over 12 years.
This last year I stepped up as Interim Coroner during the peak of the pandemic when we saw our community struggle with the hardship. With my experience in death investigation, EMT, volunteer fire and support and mentorship from other SE Colorado Coroners and my healthcare provider network I was able to serve the community during that time of need. I have worked closely with our local Hospice and other funeral homes and this has only helped confirm that my passion is to serve the community and help people in their greatest time of need.
I am asking for your vote as I would like to represent the Republican party for Prowers County Coroner.
Thank you.
Tommy Dunagan
“The Right Choice for Prowers County Coroner”
