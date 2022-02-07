PMC Health Fairs Postponed
Russ Baldwin | Feb 07, 2022 | Comments 0
Due to the nationwide shortage of healthcare supplies, Prowers Medical Center must place the annual Health Fair on hold until further notice. Our Lab has experienced major supply issues with several basic items. We have been working with numerous manufactures and distributors throughout the country, learning that that most healthcare facilities are in this same unfortunate position. Several required items are either backordered with no estimated time of arrival or the items are on strict allocation from the distributor. This means we will only receive a limited quantity of supplies, which would NOT support the high patient volume we experience during the health fair.
While we understand the importance of annual health exams, our primary focus at this time is to conserve our inventory so we can continue to provide care for all patients that present to our facility with an acute illness. Contingent on a resolution of the nationwide healthcare supply shortage, we are hopeful the health fair can take place later this year.
