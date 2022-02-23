Nellene George – June 20, 1945 – February 19, 2022
Graveside services for Nellene George will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Union Valley Cemetery in Hasty, Colorado. Per Nellene’s request, there will be no public visitation.
Nellene A. (Deason) George passed away on February 19, 2022 at the Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado. She was born on June 20, 1945 in Winfield, Kansas to Norman and Ruth (Leimbrock) Deason.
Nellene attended McClave schools. In 1960, she was united in marriage to Frank L. Nunley, Sr. The family lived in Hasty, Colorado prior to moving to Oklahoma in 1964. In 1968, they returned to Hasty. In the late 1970’s Nellene worked part time in the Hasty Post Office. In 1980, Nellene moved to Greeley, Colorado and then returned to Bent County in 2017 where she remained until her passing. She was a member of the Four Square Church in Greeley. Nellene enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren.
Nellene is survived by her children, Frank Nunley, Jr. and wife, Mary Jo of Manzanola, Colorado and Norman Nunley and wife, Mary of Spiro, Oklahoma; eleven grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; siblings: Mike Deason and wife, Teddy of Columbia, Missouri, Pat McGee of Longmont, Colorado, Norma Morlan of Las Animas, Colorado, Mona Morris and husband, Jim of Greeley, Colorado, Cindy Munger and husband, Rick of Littleton, Colorado; and many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Ruth Deason; husband, Irvin George; daughter, Dreama George; and grandson, Seth Mallard.
