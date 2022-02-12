More Passing Lanes for 287 Between Lamar and Kit Carson
KIOWA AND PROWERS COUNTIES — The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin work to add four passing lanes on US 287 between Kit Carson and Lamar. This work is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 14, and is expected to be completed in February 2023.
Two northbound passing lanes will be added between MP 94 to MP 96 (North of Lamar) and MP 114 to 116 (North of Love’s Travel Stop in Eads). Two southbound passing lanes will be added between MP 110.9 to MP 112.4 (Near the Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Eads) and MP 120 to 122 (South of Kit Carson).
“This project will significantly improve safety on the corridor by providing much needed passing lanes on this heavily traveled freight corridor,” said Regional Transportation Director Richard Zamora.
“Large trucks make up 40-60 percent of the traffic along the 287 corridor, causing long lines of traffic with little passing opportunities,” Zamora said. “The passing lanes project will increase the safety and mobility of all users by providing safe and more frequent passing opportunities.”
CDOT’s Executive Director Shoshana Lew stated, “We know that crashes happen when in areas with high concentrations of large trucks and insufficient opportunities to pass,” Lew said. “Freight makes up over half the traffic along this corridor. These passing lane improvements will save lives and improve travel time reliability for local residents, freight carriers, and the traveling public.”
The project will include embankment work, removal of existing concrete and asphalt pavements, aggregate base course, concrete paving, traffic control, fencing, signing, striping, and native seeding. This project was contracted to Castle Rock Construction, LLC.
This work will greatly improve safety for motorists on a two-lane stretch of US 287 between Kit Carson and Lamar by providing space and opportunities for vehicles to safely pass slower-moving traffic.
Traffic Impacts
Drivers can expect 24-hour width restrictions (12 feet), speed reductions to 40 mph, shoulder closures, lane closures, and traffic delays. The first site of work will take place between mile points (MP) 94 and 96, the second site between MP 110.9 and MP 112.4, then MP 114 to MP 116, ending work between MP 120 to MP 122. Work will be during daylight hours Monday through Friday. Motorists should expect 24-hour width restrictions of 11 feet. Motorists should also expect delays during the scheduled work hours. Night work and weekend work are not anticipated at this time. Work is expected to be completed by February 2023, barring weather and/or shipment delays.
- Expect single-lane, alternating travel through the work zone.
- Flaggers will direct single-lane, alternating traffic.
- Width restrictions of 12 feet will be in place 24 hours a day.
- Speed reductions will be in place of 40 mph during working hours.
