Livestock Slaughter Report-January 2022
Russ Baldwin | Feb 26, 2022 | Comments 0
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.56 billion pounds in January, down 5 percent from the 4.80 billion pounds produced in January 2021.
Beef production, at 2.27 billion pounds, was 2 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.70 million head, down 2 percent from January 2021. The average live weight was down 1 pound from the previous year, at 1,398 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.6 million pounds, slightly below January a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 32,300 head, slightly below January 2021. The average live weight was unchanged from last year, at 247 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.28 billion pounds, 8 percent below the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.4 million head, 7 percent below January 2021. The average live weight was down 1 pound from the previous year, at 294 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 9.8 million pounds, was 6 percent below January 2021. Sheep slaughter totaled 154,100 head, 5 percent below last year. The average live weight was 127 pounds, down 2 pounds from January a year ago.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov. For state specific questions, please contact: Colorado – William R. Meyer 1-800-392-3202
