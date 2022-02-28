Leaving a Lasting Legacy – CSU Extension Workshop Scheduled
Many farm and ranch families are struggling with the many questions surrounding the transfer of their property to the next generation. How can I be fair to all the kids? Who will take over running this place? Who will take care of me in my last years, months, and days? What can I do to help my passing be easier on those left behind?
This is a critical issue to get our youth back into our communities and the future of our farms and ranches. Colorado State University Extension will be offering workshops in Prowers and Otero Counties to help farm and ranch families find some answers to these and many other questions. Jeff Tranel, Agriculture and Business Management Economist with Colorado State University will facilitate discussion, share resources, and help participants “find some answers”.
Jeff has talked to many groups and with many individual farm and ranch families across the country during his long career. As he witnessed families struggling with transferring everything to the next generation, he and two colleagues authored a program titled “Leaving a Lasting Legacy”. According to Tranel, legacy planning includes more than simply having an attorney draft an estate plan. A person leaves more than just money and property. In fact, a national study discovered that non-financial items are ten times more important than financial assets to transition onto the next generation.
In this workshop you will learn about:
- Sharing your values and life lessons with future generations
- Gifting your personal possessions having emotional value
- Planning for important end-of-life issues
- Transferring your finances and real estate
We really encourage everyone in Southeastern Colorado – farmers, ranchers, and non-ag citizens – to participate in this workshop. Jeff has the experience and skills to help people find some of the answers to their estate issues. It is important to leave as positive a legacy as possible.
Workshops will be held on March 8 in Lamar at the Home Ec Building at the Sand and Sage Fairgrounds and March 9 in Rocky Ford at the Otero County Extension office at 27901 Co. Rd. 21. Workshops will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at each location.
Several agricultural organizations are sponsoring the workshops – Colorado State University Extension, Southeast Area; The Fowler State Bank; GN Bank; and First National Bank. Due to generous sponsorships there is no charge to attend these important workshops. We do ask you to RSVP to the Otero County Extension office at 719-254-7608.
