Jose Mungaray – February 14, 1959 – February 14, 2022
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Jose L. Mungaray will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Revered Steven Murray as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Maria Elena Gomez reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Jose will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Jose was born on February 14, 1959 at Zacatecas, Mexico to Pascual and Oliva (Acuna) Mungarary and passed away on February 14, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 63.
He is preceded in death by his wife Zeferina Mungaray and his brother Pascual Mungaray, Jr.
Jose is survived by his daughter, Maira (Isaiah Martinez) Mungaray of Lamar, CO; granddaughter Aiyanna Martinez of Lamar, CO; his parents Pascual and Oliva Mungaray of Lamar, CO; siblings Dora Alicia (David) Gallegos of Lamar, CO, Felipe (Minerva) Mungaray of McClave, CO, Jaime Mungaray of Lamar, CO, Esperanza Mungaray of Mexico, Maria (Jesus) Rodriguez of Burlington, CO, Lourdes Mungaray of Mexico and Nallely (Victor) Rodriguez of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jose Mungaray Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
