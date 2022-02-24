Invitation to Community Leaders and Veterans Regarding VA Benefits/Care
Russ Baldwin | Feb 24, 2022 | Comments 0
I appreciate the opportunity to meet with you about Veterans in your area, and how we may work effectively together to ensure that all eligible Veterans get timely, world-class health care and their families access the benefits they earned. It will be great to hear from you about community needs, ideas and initiatives that we can collectively implement or improve for area Veterans.
We are continuing to do everything in our power to help Veterans get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Our path forward here is the same as it’s always been: Get Veterans, their families, caregivers, survivors – everyone – vaccinated and boosted. We will also continue to provide high-quality testing services for Veterans.
Preventing Veteran suicide is our top clinical priority. One Veteran suicide is simply one to many. We are working across the department and in partnership with local governments to find innovative ways to reduce Veteran suicides and deliver care to those in need.
I look forward to collaborating more closely at the community level, whether we are working together to end the pandemic, prevent mental health crises, strengthen our community care network or reach out to various Veteran populations.
Thank you in advance for joining me in support of you Veterans and their families across Colorado. The meeting will be held in the Mezzanine at the Prowers County Annex on Wednesday, March 9th from 2 to 3:30pm.
Sincerely,
Michael Kilmer
Director
