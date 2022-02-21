Henry “Red” DeVoter – January 18, 1942 – February 15, 2022
A celebration of life for former Lamar resident currently of Slaton, Texas Henry DeVoter affectionately known as Red, will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Peacock Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, CO.
Visitation for Red will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Henry “Red” was born January 18, 1942 in Forest, LA to Sadie DeVoter and passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Slaton, Texas at the age of 80.
He moved to Southland TX in 1961 with his aunt and uncle and began farming. He met the love of his life Sharron Saunders at a football game and they were married March 1, 1962.
Red went to work in construction and they moved to Lamar CO in August 1970 where they lived for 43 years. It was in Lamar that he became known as Red. He loved his wife, kids and grandkids and his cigars. He loved to talk and would talk to anyone. He never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sadie DeVoter.
He is survived by his wife Sharron of the home, his children: Shala (Steve) Dreiling, Hank (Audrey) DeVoter, Christal (Ben) Maggart, Rob (Alicia) DeVoter; and his grandchildren: Brooke, Samantha, Jeremy, Jill, Cally, Angelina, Zack and Sadie and 8 great grandchildren.
