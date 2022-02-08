Dennis L. Montoya – October 2, 1954 – February 1, 2022
Mr. Montoya went to be with the Lord February 1, 2022. He passed away at his home in Lamar with his son Aaron. Dennis was a long time resident of Las Animas, La Junta, Lamar Colorado and also lived in Garden City Kansas. He was born in Las Animas, Bent County, Colorado. He is preceded in death by parents: Julian Montoya Sr., and mother Maria Isabel Garcia Montoya. Dennis had only one brother Julian Montoya Jr., three sisters: Acorcina Consuelo(Connie) Martinez Garcia, and Christine Ann Montoya Rascon. He is survived by only one sibling: Ms. Carolyn (Carol) Marie Montoya McFatridge of Denver, Colorado and only one surviving uncle Alfonso Garcia of Las Animas and La Junta. He has several nieces and nephews and just welcomed a new great niece. All were special to him, especially nephew Elijah who spent lots of time with him growing up. Dennis has numerous cousins in Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico.
Mr. Montoya was a life-long drummer, bassist, guitarist and music lover. In his youth he played music in several bands over the years that included many of his music minded peers, teachers and life time friends. He loved playing music with his father when he was a teenager and could play every genre of music and played his many instruments. Dennis enjoyed riding his bicycle for many years. He was part of the team of workers that rebuilt and reconstructed Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site, Otero County, CO.; in 1976 and he was proud of that accomplishment.
Dennis retired from several grounds and maintenance jobs; beginning with the La Junta Community College in La Junta, Colorado and The Garden City Community College and the Finney County Grounds and Maintenance; both in GC, KS. Dennis enjoyed working outside shoveling snow, waxing the gym floors, and all the hard work he did over the years without recognition. He loved visiting and eating great food with family and friends and being his humorous self. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Kat) Medina-Montoya. Mr. Montoya had one son Aaron with his mother Melinda Pullum Montoya.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date for family and friends.
