Darrold Dean Anderson – April 8, 1932 – January 27, 2022
A graveside memorial service for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Tulsa, Oklahoma will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado. Military Honors for Darrold will be under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Per Darrold’s request cremation has taken place.
Darrold was born on April 8, 1932 at Lawrence, Kansas to Charles A. Anderson and Edith Pearl Elston Corbin and passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
After graduating high school Darrold enlisted with the US Air Force and while stationed in Spokane, WA he was married to Hermoine (Mickey) Seidel until 1975. After he was discharged from the military he moved to Lamar, Colorado where he worked as a carpenter with his brother. In 1975 he married Doris O. Patterson and they were married for 45 years until she passed in May of 2021. Darrold enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the guitar and telling stories.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles A. Anderson and Edith Pearl Elston Corbin; three brothers, three sisters, two sons, Michael Edward Anderson and Charles Scott Anderson and his wife Doris O. Anderson.
Darrold is survived by his three daughters and their spouses, Stacey (Martin) Phillips of Stuart, OK, Tina (Wen) Shaw of Florence, AZ and Lynne (Terry) Eisenhower of Morton, WA; step-children Vicki (Steve) Ricks of Runaway Bay, TX, Dalton Patterson of Lamar, CO and Rob (Cindy) Patterson of Winsor, CO; grandchildren Jeff (Jessica) Phillips, Shelley (Dom) Werts, Sheila (Bob) Helm, Titus (Damara) Shaw, Ariana (Marcus) MacDonald, Sonja Anderson and Ian Eisenhower and great-grandchildren Clara Phillips, Hailey Collins, Brody Helm, Stormy Helm, Hadley Phillips Julian MacDonald, Elias MacDonald, Mahala Shaw and Karter Shaw. He is also survived by his step-grandchildren Chris Ricks, Janea Hardy, Shaylea Mustari and Jennifer Vallejos; step-great grandchildren Kassidy Hardy, Bo Hardy, Brogan Hardy and Owen Mustari; sister-in-law Ella Anderson of McLouth, KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
