COVID-19 Weekly Update – PCPHE for February 2, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Feb 07, 2022 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department announced the seven-day average Test Positivity rate is 17.22% (goal is <5%). This is down from 19.26% last week. There have been 128 cases in the seven days with cases now at 2,579, of which, 12 were vaccinated and 270 cases in the past 14 days of which 28 had received vaccinations.
ISOLATION AND QUARANTINE
- Test to Stay (TTS) is a new program available to schools that provides an option for kids to mask and test, if exposed and no symptoms, to stay in school. Please stay tuned to your district for communication and opt in forms for this program.
- FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday through Friday at 11:00AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
- FREE testing is also provided by the state at the Community Building from 9:00AM-2:00PM on Tuesdays and Lamar Community College on Thursdays from Noon to 5:00PM. Although not required, preregistration is encouraged. For more information see: AffinityeCareColorado.com
- *The state’s testing program is RESTOCKED! People should sign up and they will send you tests within a week or 2. If you would like to opt in to free at home testing please see:
https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home
- The Federal Government is offering FREE tests (4 per household) program. You can order the tests at: https://www.covidtests.gov/
- FREE MASKS!
In support of the State of Colorado’s ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and assist in the mitigation of virus spread, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) will offer (1) KN95 and (4) surgical grade masks for free at Lamar Public Library! Masks are limited to 5 per person per month.
