Coroner Candidacy Announced: To the Citizens of Prowers County,

To the Citizens of Prowers County,
It is my honored to serve as Prowers County Coroner and I am officially announcing my candidacy for Prowers County Coroner in the November 2022 election.
I will do my best to represent the Prowers County Coroner’s office in every way possible. I will serve the citizens of Prowers County with the utmost respect, dignity and transparency that I can, while providing empathy and compassion in their greatest time of need.
As we move forward to the 2022 election, I am asking you the citizens of Prowers County for your support.
Sincerely,
Toni Kay Rohr
