Coroner Candidacy Announced: To the Citizens of Prowers County,

| Feb 02, 2022 | Comments 0

 

To the Citizens of Prowers County,

It is my honored to serve as Prowers County Coroner and I am officially announcing my candidacy for Prowers County Coroner in the November 2022 election.

I will do my best to represent the Prowers County Coroner’s office in every way possible.  I will serve the citizens of Prowers County with the utmost respect, dignity and transparency that I can, while providing empathy and compassion in their greatest time of need.

As we move forward to the 2022 election, I am asking you the citizens of Prowers County for your support.

Sincerely,
Toni Kay Rohr

Filed Under: FeaturedMedia ReleasePolitics

