Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, February 2022
Russ Baldwin | Feb 20, 2022 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Moisture during February improved the short-term outlook in areas across the state, but moisture deficits remained, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Calving and lambing were underway and benefited from milder weather in areas, according to county reports. In eastern districts, some
localities fared better than others in terms of received moisture and recent snowfall.
Winter wheat benefitted from better snow cover. Concerns remained going forward for fall-seeded crops and pasture conditions. In western districts, precipitation remained limited and confined to the high country. Snow remained on the ground in areas and conditions were wet.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report rated the entire state as abnormally dry to experiencing severe drought conditions. Statewide, winter wheat condition remained steady with 21 percent of the crop rated good to excellent, compared with 20 percent good from the previous report, and 19 percent good to excellent last year. As of February 18, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 92 percent measured as percent of median snowfall.
