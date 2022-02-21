Bruce C. Maggart – June 10, 1928 – February 18, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Feb 21, 2022 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Bruce C. Maggart will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Crosswinds Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Roy Gueswel officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Bruce will be held from 1:00PM until 3:00PM on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Crosswinds Church of the Nazarene.
Bruce was born on June 10, 1928 at Fowler, Colorado to Hamilton Ward and Alice (McAlister) Maggart and passed away on February 18, 2022 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 93.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Betty Maggart, his parents Hamilton and Alice Maggart, great-granddaughter Cassandra Maggart and siblings Mary Cook, Evelyn Cupp, Luther Maggart, Howard Maggart, Douglas Maggart and Faye Wauson.
Bruce is survived his children Sherry (Mike) Mostrom of Cedar Crest, NM, Benjamin (Christal) Maggart, Jeffrey Maggart and Richard (Debbie) Maggart all of Lamar, CO and Timothy (Penny) Maggart of La Marque, TX; thirteen grandchildren Ed (Tami) Mostrom, Chris (Jasmine) Mostrom, Stacy (Kacy) Findell, Jennie (Chris) Leisge, Paula (Jeff) Gonzales, Jeremy (Amber) Maggart, Jillian Maggart, Clinton Maggart, Lance (Monica) Maggart, Danial (Becky) Maggart, Heather (Jacob) Hocking, Megan Maggart and Lorin (Josh) Hathcoat, thirty great-grandchildren as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crosswinds Church of the Nazarene and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: